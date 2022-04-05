Blue Jays' Pearson out 'for a while' with mono

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Nate Pearson has been diagnosed with mono and will be sidelined "for a while," according to manger Charlie Montoyo.

The 25-year-old has appeared in just 17 games the past two seasons, posting a 5.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 33 innings pitched.

Additionally, relief pitchers Trent Thornton, Tayler Saucedo and Julian Merryweather have been told that they've made the Opening Day roster.