Report: Jays to activate No. 1 prospect Moreno during Tigers series

Toronto Blue Jays No. 1 prospect catcher Gabriel Moreno will join the team in Detroit and will be activated during the three-game series against the Tigers, according to a report by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Moreno has appeared in 35 games this season at Triple-A Buffalo and has posted a .323 average with a home run and 23 RBIs.

The 22-year-old is the fifth-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball according to Baseball America.

The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native was signed by the Blue Jays in August of 2016.

Blue Jays starting catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured bone in his left hand on Tuesday.