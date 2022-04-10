Blue Jays OF Zimmer active for game against Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer has reported to the team and will be active for Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers.

The Jays also optioned infielder Gosuke Katoh to Triple-A Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF Bradley Zimmer has reported to the team and will be active today



🔹 INF Gosuke Katoh optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/Akleg99uVJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 10, 2022

Zimmer was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday for reliever Anthony Castro.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire five-year MLB career in Cleveland, hitting. 227 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs last season.