Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is a late scratch from Monday’s lineup with a viral illness, the team announced.

Bo Bichette slides into the leadoff spot vacated by Springer for the series-opener at Fenway Park in Boston, Cavan Biggio takes over in right field and will hit eighth in the lineup.

Springer has played in 28 games this season for the Blue Jays and has posted a .225 average with three homers and 10 RBIs. He has a .283 on base percentage and is slugging .315.

The 33-year-old went 3-for-6 with a run scored in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The Jays open a nine-game road trip with four against the Boston Red Sox, they then head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates before wrapping up with two against the Philadelphia Phillies.