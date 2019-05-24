The Toronto Blue Jays announced a series of roster moves Friday afternoon, with Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. getting the call to the big leagues and Elvis Luciano being placed on the bereavement list.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 Selected contract of INF Cavan Biggio

🔹 Recalled INF/OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. & LHP Thomas Pannone

🔹 Added LHP Zac Rosscup to MLB roster

🔹 Optioned INF Richard Ureña & OF Billy McKinney

🔹 DFA LHP Ryan Feierabend

🔹 Placed RHP Elvis Luciano on Bereavement List pic.twitter.com/xzVoIN27SA — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 24, 2019

Cavan Biggio at second base tonight.

Says he hasn’t been given a detailed plan of how much he’ll play at different spots, but he knows he’ll be moving around and welcomes that role.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 24, 2019

Biggio will play second base in his debut Friday night and told reporters he hasn't been given a detailed plan of how much he'll play at different spots. He added he knows he will be moving around to different spots on the diamond and welcomes that role.

Left-handers Zac Rosscup and Thomas Pannone were also added to the roster, with Billy McKinney and Richard Urena heading to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Jays also announced knuckleballer Ryan Feierabend has been designated for assignment.

Biggio, 24, is the Blue Jays' ninth-ranked prospect and has jumped out to an impressive start to the season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

In 41 games this season, Biggio is batting .306/.440/.507 with six home runs, 26 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

Gurriel returns to Toronto after being sent down to Buffalo earlier in the season. The 25-year-old was batting .274/.301/.479 with four home runs and 26 RBIs while also working in the outfield in 29 games in Buffalo. Gurriel hit .175/.250/.275 with seven RBIs in 13 games with the Jays this season.

McKinney has appeared in 40 games for the Jays this season, batting .234/.284/.380 with three home runs and nine RBIs. Urena, who has already been sent down and called up once this season, was batting .256/.275/.333 in 15 games in Toronto.

Toronto will host the San Diego Padres in a three-game series this weekend with Canadian Cal Quantrill slated to pitch Saturday and Toronto-area raised Josh Naylor expected to make his major league debut at some point after being officially called up by the Padres on Friday. Trent Thornton will get the ball for the Jays Friday with Joey Lucchesi countering for San Diego.