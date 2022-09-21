The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled lefty Foster Griffin from Triple-A and optioned right-hander Julian Merryweather to the Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move.

The moves come ahead of the second half of a two-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Merryweather, 30, worked in Tuesday night's 18-11 victory over the Phillies, but struggled. In 0.2 innings of work, Merryweather gave up three hits, walked a pair and allowed five earned runs.

It was Merryweather's 26 appearance of the season, his third with the Jays. On the year, the Berkeley, Calif., native is 0-3 with a 6.75 earned run average and WHIP of 1.425 over 26.2 innings of work.

Griffin, 27, was acquired in a July trade with the Kansas City Royals and has yet to appear for the Jays.

In five appearances with the Royals in 2022, Griffin had a 12.45 ERA and 2.308 WHIP over 4.1 innings of work.