Toronto Blue Jays infield prospect Otto Lopez was spotted in the team's clubhouse ahead of their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday after infielder Santiago Espinal left Saturday's game with a right hamstring injury, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports.

Otto Lopez is here in the #BlueJays’ clubhouse this morning.



Santiago Espinal left yesterday’s game with a right hamstring injury. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 21, 2023

Lopez, 24, made his major league debut last season with Toronto, where he hit .600 in eight games. Lopez started this season at AAA, where he hit .213 with eight runs batted in across 36 games.

Espinal, who was an All Star last season, has hit just .205 in 25 games this season off the bench.

No formal move has been announced with regards to Espinal or Lopez at this time.

Matheson also reported that Nathan Lukes will start in left field against Baltimore on Sunday. Lukes has appeared primarily as a pinch runner this season, and is still seeking his first Major League hit.

Toronto sits at the bottom of the AL East standings entering play on Sunday at 25-21, and have lost five of their last six games.