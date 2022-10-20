Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has had successful surgery on his left wrist.

The club confirmed that the 29-year-old Gurriel had the procedure on Thursday.

Gurriel missed the last few weeks of Toronto's regular season as well as the Blue Jays' two-game wild-card loss to the Seattle Mariners with an injured hamstring.

A team spokesman said that the right-handed Gurriel had had issues with his left wrist throughout the season.

It was decided after Toronto's elimination from the post-season on Oct. 8 that Gurriel needed surgery.

He is expected to be ready when spring training begins in March.

Gurriel had a .291 batting average over 121 games this season, hitting five home runs with 52 runs batted in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.