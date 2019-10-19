Matt Shoemaker, who pitched in five games for the Toronto Blue Jays this season before tearing his ACL, said he threw his first bullpens since the injury this past week and felt great.

I threw my first bullpens this week, and man did they feel great! I couldn’t be more excited to get back out there! — Matt Shoemaker (@MattShoe52) October 19, 2019

"I threw my first bullpens this week, and man did they feel great!" Shoemaker tweeted. "I couldn't be more excited to get back out there!"

In five starts for the Blue Jays this season, Shoemaker had a 3-0 record with a 1.57 earned run average and 24 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

Shoemaker was on a one-year contract with the Blue Jays.