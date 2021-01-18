1h ago
Jays, P Chatwood agree to one-year deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent pitcher Tyler Chatwood. He appeared in five games, all starts, last season for the Chicago Cubs and posted a 2-2 record with a 5.30 ERA in 18.2 innings.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with free agent pitcher Tyler Chatwood. He appeared in five games, all starts, last season for the Chicago Cubs and posted a 2-2 record with a 5.30 ERA in 18.2 innings.
After exiting an Aug. 30 start, he was forced to the injured list with a forearm strain that would eventually cost him the remainder of the season.
The 31-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Cubs and has also pitched for the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.
Chatwood's best season was in 2016 with the Rockies when he finished with a 12-9 record and a 3.87 ERA in 27 starts.
He was an overall mark of 51-57 with a 4.40 ERA in 197 appearances over nine seasons.