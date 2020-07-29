The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies will not play on Friday night as scheduled and will instead play a doubleheader on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

The scheduling change comes as a precautionary measure as the Phillies hosted the Miami Marlins, who have since seen a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak within the team, last weekend. No Phillies players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but their series with the New York Yankees was postponed. The Marlins' season has been paused through the weekend.

The Jays and Phillies' three-game set will conclude on Sunday as scheduled.

The Blue Jays open up their first "home" series of the season on Wednesday night. After playing the last two games in Washington, DC against the World Series champion Nationals as the visitors, the Jays will now be the home team for the next two games at Nationals Park. The Jays' 2020 home park - Buffalo's Sahlen Field - is temporarily unavailable due to retrofitting being done to accommodate Major League Baseball.

The game's top pitching prospect - Nate Pearson - makes his big league debut for the Jays.