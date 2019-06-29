Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman left his start against the Kansas City Royals with a left shoulder pectoral cramp before the start of the fifth inning on Saturday.

#BlueJays say Marcus Stroman left the game with a left shoulder pectoral cramp. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 29, 2019

With Toronto trailing Kansas City 3-1, Stroman took the mount for the fifth inning but called for the training staff before facing a batter.

The Blue Jays' ace came out of the game having pitched four innings while allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out for batters and walked two.