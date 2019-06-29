Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman left his start in discomfort against the Kansas City Royals before the fifth inning on Saturday.

With Toronto trailing Kansas City 3-1, Stroman took the mount for the fifth inning but called for the training staff before facing a batter,

The Blue Jays' ace came out of the game having pitched four innings while allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out for batters and walked two.

More to come..