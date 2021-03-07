Jays issue nine walks in loss to Tigers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays pitchers issued nine walks Sunday in a 5-1 exhibition loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit (5-2) cemented the victory with a three-run sixth inning to take a 4-1 lead. The Tigers added their final run in seventh.

Right-hander Elvis Luciano took the loss for Toronto (4-3). He allowed two hits, three runs (all earned) with two walks without registering an out. He threw 20 pitches, just nine for strikes.

Jonathan Davis drove in Toronto's lone run.

The Blue Jays are off Monday before hosting the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2021.