TSN MLB Insider and former New York Mets GM Steve Phillips joined First Up on TSN1050 on Thursday to discuss the Toronto Blue Jays' excellent pitching, the resurgence of George Springer and more.

Toronto ranks first in the major leagues with a team earned run average of 3.72, and have allowed just three runs in their past four contests.

"I think they're not only built to win over 162 games, they're good for the short series," said Phillips when asked whether Toronto's pitching staff could carry the team to the World Series.

"What I like is there may be an occasion where you get a clunker from a starter, where it looks like early they're in trouble," he continued. "But because starters four, five and six are all really good, they could actually piggyback and jump into the game and protect

that game and log some innings and protect the bullpen for the rest of a short series."

The Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 on Wednesday behind seven shutout innings from Kevin Gausman, who earned the win despite a lack of run support again.

The victory increased the Blue Jays' record to 12-11 in games started by Gausman, despite his 3.04 ERA which ranks third in the American League.

"He's pitched out of his mind but he has the lowest run support of any starting pitcher in the American League this year," said Phillips. "When you feel like you have no margin for error because they're not going to score for you, sometimes you put a little too much pressure on yourself. But he has handled it great, he has been everything they wanted."

Toronto's lone run in the victory against Cleveland, their fifth win in their past six games, was a solo home run by Springer in the first inning.

That hit pushed Springer's hitting streak to six straight games, and raised his batting average to .259 for the season.

"It feels like he's recognizing the pitches, he is much more locked in," said Phillips. "It seems like he has a plan now, where before it seemed like he was behind the fastball and ahead of the breaking ball, just caught in between."

Springer endured a rough stretch at the end of July and into August when he was mired in a franchise-record-tying 0-for-35 dry spell, which dropped his batting average from .266 to .246.

"Baseball messes with your mind - Springer is one of the best players in the game, but doubt can creep into your mind," said Phillips.

"We know those voices of doubt creep into players' minds because - you remember the celebration once he got the first hit [to break the hitless streak]? He was dancing gleefully, and it's hard to describe the emotional aspect of stepping up to the plate and thinking you're never going to get another hit - because those thoughts do creep into your mind."

With their recent hot stretch, the Blue Jays hold a two-game lead for the final American League wild card slot over the Seattle Mariners at 62-51.