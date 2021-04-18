8m ago
Walker: Pearson 'looks great,' will throw live BP
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said on Sunday pitcher Nate Pearson looks great and will throw a live bullpen this week as he continues to work his way back from a right adductor strain.
Walker also said the hope is for Jordan Romano (ulnar neuritis) to be ready to return when he's first eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on April 25.
Meanwhile there is concern for Julian Merryweather, who is dealing with an oblique injury, per Walker.
Pearson has yet to pitch for the Blue Jays this season after getting injured in the spring. Romano has appeared in four games with a 2.70 earned run average while Merryweather has a 0.00 ERA through four appearance for the Jays this season.