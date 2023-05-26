The Toronto Blue Jays have placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain, the team announced on Friday. Catcher Tyler Heineman has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for tonight's game against the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old was removed from Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with the injury.

Jansen was drafted in the 16th round (475) in the 2013 MLB Draft and is in the midst of his sixth season with the Blue Jays (2018-23). Through 36 games, Jansen has amassed 25 hits, 16 runs and six home runs with a .207 batting percentage.

Heineman, 31, has played three games with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season and has gone 1-for-9 with a run scored and a stolen base.

He played 10 games with the Blue Jays in 2022, hitting .267 with one RBI and two runs scored in 16 plate appearances.