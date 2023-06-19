The Toronto Blue Jays' 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday grew more costly on Monday.

The team placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day injured list with a laceration to his left hand. Tyler Heineman has been recalled from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in his place.

The team also made a change to its pitching staff with Bowden Francis heading to the Bisons and Trent Thornton recalled.

Kirk, 24, was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Sunday's loss with Danny Jansen coming into the game in his stead. An X-ray revealed no fracture.

An All-Star in 2022, Kirk was batting .253 with five home runs, 21 runs batted in and an OPS of .668 in 53 games this season, his fourth in the majors.

Heineman, 32, has previously appeared in six games for the Jays this season with three hits in 10 at-bats.

Francis, 27, made his major-league debut last season. In 2023, he has pitched 7.1 innings over three appearances.

Thornton, 29, is in his fifth season in the Jays organization and has made 104 appearances, including 35 starts, over the previous for years.

For his career, Thornton is 7-14 with a 4.84 ERA and 1.420 WHIP over 255.0 IP.

The Blue Jays (39-34) open a three-game series with the Miami Marlins (41-31) on Monday night.