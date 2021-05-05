The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain, retroactive to May 3.

Jonathan Davis has been recalled to the active roster for Wednesday night's game.

After being removed from Sunday's series-finale against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning because of fatigue, Springer sat out Monday and Tuesday as the team opened up a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics.

Springer grounded out in the first inning of Saturday night's game and appeared to clutch at his leg near the end of his sprint down the first base line. However, he remained in the game and hit two home runs, helping the Jays beat the Braves 6-5 in extra innings.

Sunday was Springer's fourth game back since missing roughly the first month of the season. He was sidelined by a Grade 2 oblique strain late in spring training and injured his quad while rehabbing the oblique injury.

Springer was hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI in three games with the team heading into Sunday's game and was 0-for-3 prior to exiting.

The 31-year-old signed a six-year, $150 million deal with Toronto in the off-season.

In other team news, pitcher Tanner Roark cleared unconditional release waivers five days after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays and is now a free agent.

In 14 appearances with the Jays, Roark posted a 2-4 record with a 6.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

The Jays also selected catcher Reese McGuire to the 26-man roster and he will be active for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Catcher Riley Adams was optioned to Triple-A.

Relief pitcher Julian Merryweather has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to a left oblique strain.