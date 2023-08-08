The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 7, due to a right elbow laceration.

Nathan Lukes has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kiermaier sustained the injury in Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox when he made a leaping catch against the outfield gate. The cut required eight stitches.

The 33-year-old has five home runs, 27 RBIs, and 41 runs scored in 95 games played this season.

Lukes, 29, has four hits in 25 plate appearances with the Jays this season.