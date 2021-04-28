The Toronto Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of George Springer's debut on Wednesday night.

On top of activating Springer from the injured list, the team placed ace Hyun-jin Ryu on the 10-day IL with a glute strain, optioned infielder Rowdy Tellez to the alternate site and recalled lefty Travis Bergen from the alternate site.

Ryu, 34, was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning with discomfort in his lower body. He spent time on the 15-day disabled list in 2014 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a similar ailment.

Through five starts this season, Ryu is 1-2 with an earned run average of 2.60 and a 1.048 WHIP through 27.2 innings pitched.

Tellez, 26, has struggled mightily to start the season, his fourth in the big leagues. Through 60 at-bats in 18 games, Tellez is batting .183 with a home run, three runs batted in and an OPS of .489.

Bergen, 27, made one appearance for the Jays last season before being claimed on waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has 29 career appearances to his name over two seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Jays and D-Backs.