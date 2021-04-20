26m ago
Jays place P Zeuch on IL, recall INF Espinal
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed pitcher T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis. Infielder Santiago Espinal has been recalled from the club's alternate training site and will be active for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox.
TSN.ca Staff
Zeuch, 25, has a 6.75 ERA in 12.0 innings this season. He has made two starts and two relief appearances and moved between the rotation and the bullpen as a result of multiple injuries to the Blue Jays Jays pitching staff.
Espinal, 26, has three hits in eight at-bats with the Jays this season.