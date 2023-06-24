The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed relief pitcher Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement, and have recalled RHP Bowden Francis from AAA, the team announced on Saturday.

Cimber, 32, has struggled this season with a 7.40 earned runs average and an 0-2 record in 22 games. He last pitched in the Blue Jays' 11-7 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday, June 18, where he gave up three earned runs in 0.1 innings.

This is the third time Francis has been recalled from AAA in the month of June. He has appeared in three games for Toronto this year, and has a 3.68 ERA in 7.1 innings pitched with seven strikeouts.

Toronto is set to battle with the Oakland Athletics in their second game of a three-game set on Saturday, with Jose Berrios starting on the hill. They are 41-36 on the season, entering play on Saturday.