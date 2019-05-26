The Toronto Blue Jays put pitcher Tim Mayza on 10-day IL with a forearm injury. Mayza will be replaced by right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack who has been with the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.

Unfortunate timing for lefty Tim Mayza to land on 10-day IL with forearm issue.

In month of May, Mayza’s ERA is a stellar 0.96 across 10 outings, holding opponents to a .182/.270/.212 slash.

Righty Jacob Waguespack, acquired for Aaron Loup at deadline last July, is up.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 26, 2019

Mayza has posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts in the Blue Jays rotation this season. The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

In nine starts with Buffalo, Waguespack has posted a 2-6 record, along with a 5.48 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts.