The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Zach Pop on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced on Friday.

Right-hander Jay Jackson has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pop, 26, has a 6.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 13.2 innings this season. He has struck out 14 and walked six. The Brampton, Ont., native has a 3.94 ERA in 107.1 Major League innings pitched with the Blue Jays and Miami Marlins.

Jackson, 35, last pitched in the MLB with the Atlanta Braves, striking out one batter over 1.1 innings in 2022. In 57.2 major-league innings with the Braves, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Jackson owns a 4.21 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 80 strikeouts.