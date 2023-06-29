The Toronto Blue Jays will not have a position player starting in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019.

None of the five Blue Jays up for a starting spot were elected in phase two of voting, which ended Thursday afternoon.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, Whit Merrifield, and Kevin Kiermaier were all defeated in the second phase of American League All-Star voting, which pits the top two players at each position from the opening round of voting against one another. Six outfield finalists were selected for a total of three spots, while pitchers and reserves will be determined by a player ballot.

Guerrero and Merrifield were each seeking their third All-Star nod, while Bichette and Chapman were eyeing their second. Kiermaier, who did not play for the Jays Wednesday due to back spasms, has yet to be named an All-Star in his 11-year career.

The top candidates from phase one of voting – Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves – earned an automatic berth to the Midsummer Classic last week and did not have to compete for a spot in phase two.

Final All-Star rosters will be announced this Sunday, while the game itself goes July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, home of the Mariners.