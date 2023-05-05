Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann was diagnosed with biceps soreness on Friday, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Ricky Tiedemann, who was removed from last night’s start at Double-A and diagnosed with biceps soreness, was checked out again by docs today, per source, and has an MRI scheduled for tomorrow to make sure there’s nothing structural.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 5, 2023

Tiedeman, 20, exited his start with Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats early on Thursday after signaling there was an issue with his arm in the fourth inning.

The 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher has an MRI scheduled for tomorrow to make sure there are no structural problems with his arm.

Tiedeman has only appeared in four games in New Hampshire this year and has a 0-1 record with a 4.97 earned-run average and 1.623 WHIP.

The Long Beach, Calif., native was drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft out of Golden West College and is currently ranked 31st overall by Baseball America.