Toronto Blue Jays centrefielder Randal Grichuk and shortstop Bo Bichette both remain out day-to-day with their injuries while closing pitcher Ken Giles is going for a second opinion on his strained right forearm, according to manager Charlie Montoyo.

Grichuk has a lower back injury while Bichette has a left hamstring ailment.

Randal Grichuk (lower back) and Bo Bichette (left hamstring) are still day-to-day.

Not in lineup tonight in Washington.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 28, 2020

Ken Giles (strained right forearm) is “shut down” for a while, per Charlie Montoyo.



He’s going for a second opinion.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 28, 2020

Montoyo added that Giles, who went on the 10-day injured list on Monday, is "shut down" for a while.

All three suffered the injuries during Toronto's weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.