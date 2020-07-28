2h ago
Jays' Grichuk and Bichette day-to-day
Toronto Blue Jays centrefielder Randal Grichuk and shortstop Bo Bichette both remain out day-to-day with their injuries while closing pitcher Ken Giles is going for a second opinion on his strained right forearm, according to manager Charlie Montoyo.
TSN.ca Staff
Grichuk has a lower back injury while Bichette has a left hamstring ailment.
Montoyo added that Giles, who went on the 10-day injured list on Monday, is "shut down" for a while.
All three suffered the injuries during Toronto's weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.