Toronto Blue Jays centrefielder Randal Grichuk and shortstop Bo Bichette both remain out day-to-day with their injuries while closing pitcher Ken Giles is going for a second opinion on his strained right forearm, according to manager Charlie Montoyo.

Grichuk has a lower back injury while Bichette has a left hamstring ailment.  

 

Montoyo added that Giles, who went on the 10-day injured list on Monday, is "shut down" for a while.

All three suffered the injuries during Toronto's weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.