The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and have made him active for tonight's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Pitcher T.J. Zeuch was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Kay has struggled in the majors this season, posting an 0-2 record with a 6.62 ERA in 17.2 innings. The 26-year-old last pitched on May 21 against the Tampa Bay Rays, finishing with a no-decision after allowing two earned runs over four innings.

Zeuch was optioned after making just one start in his most recent major-league stint, allowing two earned runs over three innings against the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old has 6.60 ERA in 15.0 innings with the Blue Jays this season.