The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Jordan Luplow to the major league roster, and have sent outfielder Nathan Lukes back down to AAA, the team announced on Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF Jordan Luplow selected to Major League roster



🔹 OF Nathan Lukes optioned to Triple-A



🔹 RHP Adam Cimber transferred to 60-day IL (right shoulder impingement) pic.twitter.com/EOWlOFbHER — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 19, 2023

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Adam Cimber has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Cimber was transferred from the 15-day IL. He last pitched in a game on June 18, when he allowed three earned runs against the Texas Rangers.

This is the third time Luplow has been called up to the majors this season. He was acquired by the Jays on waivers from the Atlanta Braves on April 5, and has appeared in four games for Toronto. He is 0-for-6 with one run scored.

Lukas has been sent up and down multiple times this season as well. He has appeared in 25 games for the Jays, where he has hit .190 with four runs scored.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to play the second game of a three-game set with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, after the Padres clubbed four home runs in a series-opening 9-1 victory on Tuesday.