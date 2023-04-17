The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes from AAA, and sent down OF Jordan Luplow in a corresponding move, the team announced on Monday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF Nathan Lukes recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 OF Jordan Luplow optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/zqxyoSPiLH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 17, 2023

Luplow was acquired via waiver claim from the Atlanta Braves on April 5, and was called up to the major league club on April 7 - Lukes was optioned to AAA on the same day. The team reverted that change Monday.

Luplow appeared in four games for Toronto, where he went 0-for-6 at the dish with a walk and four strikeouts.

Lukes started the season with the Blue Jays but did not register an official at-bat. He appeared in three games as a pinch runner, and scored one run. In eight games with the Buffalo Bisons, the 28 year old hit .333 with one home run and six runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are set to open a series on the road against the Houston Astros on Monday after winning their weekend set against the division leading Tampa Bay Rays.