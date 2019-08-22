Jordan Romano is back with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team has recalled the right handed pitcher and sent closer Ken Giles to the paternity list.

Giles' trip to the paternity list will allow him to miss the teams next three games, meaning he will be back with the Jays no later than Sunday afternoon when they are in Seattle.

A 10th-round pick in 2014, Romano worked his way up through the minors before making his MLB debut earlier this season.

He has appeared in four games with the Blue Jays in 2019, holding a 5.06 ERA with a 11/1 K/BB ratio.