The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Justin Shafer from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and have placed pitcher Elvis Luciano on the 10-day IL with a right elbow sprain.

The Blue Jays also acquired right-handed pitcher Nick Kingham from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations and transferred right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera to the 60-day injured reserve.

— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 13, 2019

— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 13, 2019



— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 13, 2019

Kingham, 27, has a 1-1 record with a 9.87 ERA over 14 games, including four starts, in 34.2 innings pitched. He also has 32 strikeouts and one save this season, his second in the MLB.

In three games and 3.2 innings pitched with the Jays this season, Shafer has a 4.91 ERA and one loss. With the Bisons, he has a 1.59 ERA in 18 games and five saves in six save opportunities.

Luciano has appeared in 20 games with the Jays this season with a 6.51 ERA with one win.