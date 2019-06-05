The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Wednesday.

But that wasn't all. Despite spending most of his big league career as a corner outfielder, the Jays announced Hernandez will play centre field Wednesday night against the New York Yankees. The last time he appeared in centre at the big league level was the final game of the 2017 season.

As a corresponding move, outfielder Jonathan Davis has been sent to Triple-A.

As TSN's Scott Mitchell notes, he wasn't exactly tearing up Triple-A with a .247/.309/.438 slash line, but the Blue Jays outfield isn’t exactly deep and Hernandez has been dabbling in centre field, playing nine of 18 games there, with two errors.

Prior to his demotion, Hernandez was batting .189 with three home runs and 15 RBI. In 17 games with the Jays this season, Davis was hitting .143 with one home run.

The 26-year-old had 22 homers last year and an OPS of .771.