The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right hander Thomas Hatch from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Sunday. He will be active for today's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Bowden Francis has been optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Thomas Hatch recalled from Triple-A and will be active for today’s game



🔹 RHP Bowden Francis optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/4gg7VSmuD2 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 11, 2023

Hatch, 28, has thrown 31.1 innings in Buffalo this season, posting a 4.31 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 19 appearances (three starts). He has struck out 36. In 41.2 major league innings over his four-year career, Hatch has a 5.40 ERA and 1.536 WHIP.

Francis, 27, made one appearance with the Jays this season, allowing one run in 2.2 innings. He was recalled last week after starter Alek Manoah was optioned to the Florida Complex League.