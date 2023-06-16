The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that they have reinstated reliever Adam Cimber from the paternity list and recalled infielder Spencer Horwitz from triple-A Buffalo.

Right-hander Thomas Hatch and outfielder Nathan Lukes have been optioned to Buffalo.

The Jays put Cimber on the paternity list on Tuesday. He has struggled mightily in 2023, going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 20 appearances. He had a 2.80 ERA in a league-leading 77 appearances among pitchers last season.

Horwitz, 25, is slashing .300/.421/.405 with two home runs and 34 RBI in 57 games this season in AAA. He has yet to make his big league debut.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman to the hill Friday night as they begin a series in Arlington against the Texas Rangers.