The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated LHP Ryan Borucki from the 60-day injured list (left forearm flexor strain) and he will be active for tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers.

RHP Joel Payamps has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Borucki has appeared in 13 games this season for the Blue Jays, but has not pitched since May 7 against the Houston Astros.

He has a 3-1 record with a 4.05 ERA in 13.1 innings this season.