The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated closer Jordan Romano from the 15-day injured list and optioned reliever Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Romano has been sidelined with lower back inflammation since July 28. The All-Star closer has a 4-5 record this season with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP over 44 games. His 28 saves remain third-most in the American League and tied for the fifth-most in the MLB.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Jordan Romano has been reinstated from the 15-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game



🔹 RHP Nate Pearson optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/590SdZ6FMU — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 15, 2023

With Romano sidelined, the Blue Jays added pitcher Jordan Hicks ahead of the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals. Hicks has picked up three saves since joining the Jays.

Pearson, 26, has a 5-2 record this season with a 5.18 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP over 33 games this season. He's been used sparingly by the team of late, with his latest appearance Sunday coming more than a week after his previous outing, when he was roughed up by the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 1.

The Blue Jays will host the Philadelphia Philllies on Tuesday in the first of a two-game set.

More details to follow.