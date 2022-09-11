The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the restricted list and have made him active for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. He will bat fifth in the lineup as the Jays look for the series sweep.

Infielder Otto Lopez has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Hernandez, 29, was placed on the paternity list on Wednesday and moved to the restricted list on Saturday.

In 109 games this season, Hernandez is hitting .263 with 20 home runs and 64 RBI.

The Blue Jays occupy the second Wild Card spot in the American League and are a half game up on the Seattle Mariners, who hold the third WC spot.