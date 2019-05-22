The Toronto Blue Jays have released outfielder Ben Revere from his minor-league deal, according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Can confirm #BlueJays have released veteran OF Ben Revere from his minor-league deal.

Essentially, he was told there wouldn’t be an opportunity for him in Toronto and they gave him the chance to look elsewhere.

The 31-year-old slashed .286/.286/.371 in 35 PA with Triple-A Buffalo — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 22, 2019

The 31-year-old slashed .286/.286/.371 in 35 plate appearances with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He was signed by the Jays last month.

Revere last appeared in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, hitting .275 in 109 games. The speedy outfielder also spent time with the Blue Jays in 2015 after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies.

He began his career in September of 2010 after being selected No. 28 overall in 2007 by the Minnesota Twins.