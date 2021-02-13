Gibbons: We might not see as many great pitching feats anymore

The Toronto Blue Jays have released right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, tweets TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Shun Yamaguchi has been released.#BlueJays will eat the $3.175 owed this season. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 14, 2021

This means Toronto will eat the remaining $3.175 million owed to him this season.

Yamaguchi was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier in the week.

Yamaguchi, 33, signed a two-year, $6.35 million contract with the Jays in Dec. 2019 and made his debut with the team on July 27, 2020, becoming the first Japanese player to make his MLB debut as a Blue Jay. The four-time Nippon Professional Baseball all-star appeared in 17 games last season, posting a 2-4 record with an 8.06 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched.