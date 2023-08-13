The Toronto Blue Jays announced ahead of their series finale against the Chicago Cubs that third baseman Matt Chapman has been removed from the starting lineup with middle finger inflammation.

Santiago Espinal is slated to take over infielding duties for Chapman.

UPDATE: 3B Matt Chapman was removed from today's lineup with right middle finger inflammation. pic.twitter.com/h5rSwqYDEF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 13, 2023

The 30-year-old three-time Gold Glove winner has played in 116 games for the Blue Jays this season, batting .255 with 49 RBI and 15 home runs.

A native of Victoriaville, Calif., Chapman is in his second season with the Blue Jays after being acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, whom he played five seasons with (2017-21), earning his first All-Star nod in his last season with the Athletics.

Chapman is on the final season of a two-year, $25 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.