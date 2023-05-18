Mitch White's return to the Toronto Blue Jays has hit a potential snag.

The 28-year-old righty felt some fatigue in his shoulder during his Wednesday outing for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and has traveled to Toronto to be checked out by team doctors.

Toronto's rotation depth beyond the five MLB starters remains very thin.

White threw 76 pitches over 4.0 innings in a 7-3 loss to the Rochester Red Wings. He allowed five earned runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out three.

The San Jose native has made five appearances this season, four at Buffalo and one at A-ball Dunedin. He's thrown a combined 17.0 innings of work with a 7.41 earned run average and WHIP of 1.824.

White is in his ninth professional season. He's made a combined 48 appearances over three big-league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jays, who acquired him last August.

