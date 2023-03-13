Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Monday that top prospect Ricky Teidemann is dealing with left shoulder soreness and was shut down for a few days recently.

Schneider added the lefty has been throwing long toss and is targeting a side session on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old is No. 1 on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list and many believe he could make his Major League debut later in the 2023 season.

He's appeared in two spring games this year, allowing two earned runs in three innings while striking out four.

Teidemann spent the 2022 campaign at three different minor league levels, pitching to a 2.17 ERA in 18 games split between single-A Dunedin, high-A Vancouver and double-A New Hampshire.