Do Jays have the best offence in baseball right now?

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki from Triple-A Buffalo and have optioned right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton to the minors.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Ryan Borucki recalled from Triple-A



🔹 RHP Trent Thornton optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/wVdKhASOP8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 13, 2021

The 27-year-old Borucki has appeared in 20 games this season with the Blue Jays, posting a 5.12 ERA with a 1.138 WHIP over 19.1 innings pitched.

Borucki has spent his entire four-year career in Toronto after the Jays selected him in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

Borucki, who has been sidelined for a lot of the season with a left forearm flexor sprain, will be active for Monday's series opener against the Tampa Rays at the Rogers Centre.

Thornton, 27, has a 4.78 ERA over 37 appearances and three starts this season, his third in Toronto.

The Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox are tied for the two Wild Card spots in the American League while the New York Yankees are just one game behind heading into Monday's action.