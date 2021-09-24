The Toronto Blue Jays have activated infielder Santiago Espinal from the injured list, and reinstated reliever Joakim Soria from the family medical emergency list. Both will be active for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Joakim Soria reinstated from family medical emergency list



🔹 INF Santiago Espinal reinstated from 10-day IL



🔹 RHP Thomas Hatch (right hamstring tendonitis) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 INF Kevin Smith optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/8FnniRoFah — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 24, 2021

Espinal, 26, has played 83 games with the Jays this season, hitting .290 with two home runs, 15 RBI, and five stolen bases.

Soria, 37, has made 10 appearances with the team since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks via trade. In eight innings, the veteran hurler has a 7.88 ERA with nine strikeouts.

The Blue Jays have also placed pitcher Thomas Hatch on the 10-day injured list due to right hamstring tendonitis. The club has also optioned infielder Kevin Smith to Triple-A Buffalo.