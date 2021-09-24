1h ago
Blue Jays activate Espinal, Soria, place Hatch on injured list
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated infielder Santiago Espinal from the injured list and reliever Joakim Soria from the family medical emergency list. Both will be active for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
TSN.ca Staff
Espinal, 26, has played 83 games with the Jays this season, hitting .290 with two home runs, 15 RBI, and five stolen bases.
Soria, 37, has made 10 appearances with the team since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks via trade. In eight innings, the veteran hurler has a 7.88 ERA with nine strikeouts.
The Blue Jays have also placed pitcher Thomas Hatch on the 10-day injured list due to right hamstring tendonitis. The club has also optioned infielder Kevin Smith to Triple-A Buffalo.