1h ago
Jays' scouting director leaves for Pirates
Toronto Blue Jays' scouting director Steve Sanders has left the organization and will join the Pittsburgh Pirates front office, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell confirmed on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell adds that the move is a promotion.
Sanders joins former Blue Jays vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington, who was recently named Pirates general manager, in Pittsburgh.