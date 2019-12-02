Toronto Blue Jays' scouting director Steve Sanders has left the organization and will join the Pittsburgh Pirates front office, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell confirmed on Monday.

Mitchell adds that the move is a promotion.

Can confirm Steve Sanders has indeed joined the Pittsburgh Pirates front office, leaving #BlueJays searching for a new scouting director. Not sure of Sanders’ exact title, but it’s a promotion. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 2, 2019

Sanders joins former Blue Jays vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington, who was recently named Pirates general manager, in Pittsburgh.