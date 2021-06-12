2h ago
Blue Jays select LHP Saucedo, option RHP Beasley to Triple-A
The Toronto Blue Jays have promoted LHP Tayler Saucedo to the active roster and he will be available for the team’s game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
RHP Jeremy Beasley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo while RHP A.J. Cole was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
More details to come.