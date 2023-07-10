The Toronto Blue Jays selected two Canadians on the second day of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Blue Jays picked University of Michigan left-hander Connor O'Halloran in the fifth round (157th overall) and outfielder Sam Shaw (274th overall) in the ninth round.

O'Halloran, 20, went 8-6 last season for the Wolverines with a 4.11 ERA in 103.0 innings pitched. The Mississauga, Ont., native won Big Ten Pitcher of the Year this past season as a junior, leading the conference in innings pitched during the regular season.

A native of Victoria, B.C., Shaw played for the Victoria Eagles of the BC Premier Baseball League. He has represented Canada internationally twice, first at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup in Florida and at the WBSC Americas U-18 World Cup Qualifier in Mexico.

The first Canadian selected in the 2023 MLB Draft was Myles Naylor of Mississauga, Ont. Naylor went to the Oakland Athletics with the 39th overall pick and is the brother of Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor and catcher Bo Naylor.