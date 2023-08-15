Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is scheduled to be the designated hitter tonight as he begins his rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo, TSN's Scott Mitchell reports.

The 25-year-old is slated to play in the field on Wednesday and could return to the Blue Jays on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds if all goes well.

Bo Bichette DHing at Triple-A Buffalo tonight.

Slated to play SS tomorrow.

If all goes well, could return Friday on the road in Cincy.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 15, 2023

Bichette last played on July 31 before he was placed on the 10-day injured list due to knee tendinitis. In 106 games this season, Bichette is hitting .321 with 17 home runs, 59 RBI, and 50 runs scored. He was named to the American League All-Star team for the second time in his career.

In 2,060 career games, all with the Blue Jays, the Orlando native is hitting .302 with 86 home runs, 298 RBI, 312 runs scored, and 49 stolen bases.